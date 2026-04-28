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Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes equals Cristiano Ronaldo & Robin van Persie after another decisive Premier League display
Fernandes matches Ronaldo’s goal involvement tally
The United captain has reached a major milestone after moving level with club legend Ronaldo for Premier League goal involvements. During United's 2-1 victory against Brentford on Monday, Fernandes provided the crucial assist for Benjamin Sesko to double the lead.
The assist marked Fernandes' 140th goal involvement in the competition, seeing him match the tally achieved by his former team-mate. Notably, the midfield maestro reached this figure in 11 matches fewer than Ronaldo, who accumulated his stats across two separate spells at the club.
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Achieving statistical symmetry at Old Trafford
The nature of Fernandes' statistics highlights his unique importance to the side as both a clinical finisher and a creative hub. He has now registered a perfectly balanced 70 goals and 70 assists in the Premier League. In contrast, Ronaldo’s record of 140 involvements was heavily weighted toward scoring, consisting of 103 goals and 37 assists.
Fernandes has also joined elite company in terms of consistency. He is the first Manchester United player to score or assist in seven or more consecutive Premier League appearances since Van Persie managed a run of ten between November 2012 and January 2013.
Fernandes' dazzling home form
Old Trafford has become a fortress for the captain, who is now just the third United player to score or assist in eight or more consecutive Premier League appearances at the Theatre of Dreams. He follows in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who managed a ten-game streak in 2008, and Wayne Rooney, who enjoyed an eight-game run in 2010.
This sustained home form has helped propel Fernandes to the top of the individual charts this season. He is on course to win the Golden Playmaker award, having registered 19 assists so far this term. This puts him nine assists clear of his nearest Premier League rivals, Manchester City's Rayan Cherki (ten) and West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen (ten).
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Chasing Henry and De Bruyne’s record
With four fixtures remaining in the current campaign, Fernandes is on the verge of breaking the all-time Premier League record for assists in a single season. He requires just two more to surpass the legendary benchmark of 20, which is currently shared by Arsenal icon Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).
Given his current form and the frequency with which he is creating chances, the record appears well within reach. Should Fernandes achieve it, it would further validate his place among the greatest creative midfielders to have ever graced the English top flight.