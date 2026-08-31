Man Utd open contract talks with Bruno Fernandes as Red Devils make definitive move to secure captain's future

According to Daily Mail, sources have confirmed that the club has initiated discussions with the 31-year-old’s representatives to ensure his long-term commitment to the Old Trafford project. While there is still significant time remaining on his current deal, the Red Devils are eager to reward a player who continues to serve as the heartbeat of the first team under Michael Carrick.

The Portugal star currently has 10 months left on his existing £220,000-a-week contract, although United crucially hold a club option to extend that agreement by a further year. Despite this safety net, the club is adamant about reaching a formal agreement before the end of the calendar year to silence any remaining transfer talk. Fernandes proved his worth once again this past weekend, underlining his importance by scoring a sensational hat-trick and providing an assist in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, a performance that came just days after he was crowned PFA Player of the Year.