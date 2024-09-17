Man Utd player ratings vs Barnsley: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho tear Tykes apart in crushing Carabao Cup win

The Red Devils ripped the League One team's defence to shreds as they waltzed into the fourth round at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho ran riot for Manchester United as they humiliated a sorry Barnsley side 7-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The home team started the game a little slowly before a moment of magic from Rashford gave them a 16th-minute lead. Antony then drew a foul in the penalty area before the Brazilian converted the subsequent spot-kick 10 minutes from half-time.

The game was effectively over in first-half stoppage-time when Garnacho toe-poked the ball past Barnsley goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and the Argentine winger made it 4-0 four minutes after the interval from a rapid attack before Rashford grabbed his second just before the hour mark with a smart finish.

Christian Eriksen heaped more misery on the visitors with a quickfire double late on as Erik ten Hag's side marched into the fourth round.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...