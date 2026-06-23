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Man Utd & Arsenal ‘both tracking’ Premier League midfielder valued at £60m that missed out on World Cup call-up
Battle for Bournemouth’s crown jewel
Scott has emerged as one of the most sought-after young English talents in the top-flight, with both Manchester United and Arsenal closely monitoring his progress. The midfielder's impressive consistency for Bournemouth has alerted the big hitters, especially after he cemented his reputation as a creative force in the middle of the park.
The Daily Mail reports that any potential suitor will have to dig deep into their pockets to secure his services. It is understood that Bournemouth will demand a fee in the region of £60 million ($79m) for the 22-year-old, who scored the winning goal against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium earlier this season. Despite the heavy interest, the Cherries remain hopeful of tying him down to a new long-term deal.
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United’s midfield overhaul continues
Manchester United are expected to be busy in the market as they look to reshape their midfield following the departure of veteran star Casemiro. The Red Devils have already moved to secure a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, a transfer that is likely to be finalised once the World Cup concludes, but Michael Carrick is reportedly eyeing further depth for their Champions League campaign.
Scott is high on the list of priorities at Old Trafford, though he isn't the only name being discussed. The club are also keeping a watching eye on West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes following the Hammers' relegation. However, United will need to manage their squad carefully, with midfielder Manuel Ugarte potentially making way if a suitable offer is received this summer.
Big London competition for the Gunners
Arsenal's interest in Scott stems from Mikel Arteta’s desire to add more youth and technical quality to his engine room. Having seen Scott's talent up close when he sank the Gunners in North London, the Arsenal hierarchy are well aware of his potential. However, the race for the 22-year-old is becoming increasingly crowded as the Premier League's elite circle.
Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be in the hunt, adopting what has been described as an aggressive strategy for the current window. With Spurs willing to put significant sums on the table.
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World Cup heartbreak and future outlook
Individual accolades and transfer links have provided some comfort for Scott after he narrowly missed out on the final England squad for the tournament in North America. The midfielder was part of the Three Lions' pre-tournament training camp in Florida but was ultimately left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man selection as the manager opted for more experienced options.
With a contract that runs until 2028, Bournemouth are under no immediate pressure to sell their prize asset. However, the lure of Champions League football and the prestige of playing for one of the traditional "Big Six" could prove difficult for Scott to ignore.