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Ex-Man Utd star Ander Herrera explains decision to play for free at boyhood club Real Zaragoza
Returning home to help
Herrera is currently playing without financial reward after rejoining his boyhood club Zaragoza. The 37-year-old made the emotional return to help the Spanish side navigate life in the third division. Herrera amassed significant earnings during a five-year stint at Old Trafford before earning further millions at Paris Saint-Germain.
Now back where his career began, the Spaniard donates his entire £5,500 weekly wage directly back to the club's foundation. His return comes at a critical juncture for the six-time Copa del Rey winners. Zaragoza dropped out of professional football in May following a decade of financial problems and legal controversies.
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Giving back to his roots
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Herrera shed light on why he volunteered his talents for free. He believes he owes his entire career to the team that first gave him an opportunity.
"I have a lot to thank to this club, to these people," Herrera explained. "Because without Real Zaragoza, I would probably never been a professional player. And now, in a difficult moment of the club, I think we all, we the fans, we have the responsibility to help the team and the club."
The midfielder added that his past success made the financial decision an easy choice, saying: "I feel so proud about what I have achieved in terms of football and also in terms of money. So, I don't need it. I wanted to play for free."
Driven by passion and pride
Herrera expressed a strong desire to give back to the sport and leave a lasting legacy before hanging up his boots. He views his return to his hometown as a duty of love rather than work.
"I think we also have to give something back to football, you know, and I wanted to do this because I am not only a professional football player, I am also a football fan and I love what I do," Herrera said. "And one day, probably soon, when I am retired, I want to feel proud of what I have done during my career."
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Pushing for promotion
The gamble appears to be paying off on the pitch during the early stages of the campaign. Real Zaragoza currently lead Group B in the Primera Federacion after taking five victories from their opening seven fixtures. Herrera will focus on maintaining that strong form as the squad targets an immediate return to the top divisions. Every positive result brings the club one step closer to putting their off-field struggles behind them.
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