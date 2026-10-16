Ex-Man Utd star Ander Herrera explains decision to play for free at boyhood club Real Zaragoza

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Herrera shed light on why he volunteered his talents for free. He believes he owes his entire career to the team that first gave him an opportunity.

"I have a lot to thank to this club, to these people," Herrera explained. "Because without Real Zaragoza, I would probably never been a professional player. And now, in a difficult moment of the club, I think we all, we the fans, we have the responsibility to help the team and the club."

The midfielder added that his past success made the financial decision an easy choice, saying: "I feel so proud about what I have achieved in terms of football and also in terms of money. So, I don't need it. I wanted to play for free."