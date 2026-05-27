Man Utd seal 'most lucrative' sponsorship in football history with multi-year deal

United have reached an agreement with Betway for a new training kit sponsorship that is understood to be worth £20 million annually, the The Daily Mail reports. The landmark deal follows a season where the Red Devils operated without a training wear partner, representing a significant victory for the club's commercial department. Industry insiders believe this is the most lucrative training kit-only agreement ever signed in the sport.

The timing of the partnership is strategic, as Premier League regulations are set to ban gambling companies from appearing on the front of match-day shirts from the start of next season. By securing Betway as a training kit partner, United have effectively navigated these new restrictions while maximizing their revenue potential. An official announcement is expected shortly, though the club has so far not commented on the specific terms of the multi-year deal.