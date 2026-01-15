Man Utd ace reveals he considered retirement amid 'constant struggle' with injuries

The United centre-back has bravely opened up about the profound mental health battles he faced during a devastating year on the sidelines, admitting that he seriously considered hanging up his boots. The 27-year-old, known affectionately as ‘The Butcher’ for his uncompromising style of play, showed a rare side of vulnerability in a candid interview with AFA Estudio, where he detailed the "constant struggle" to find the motivation to return to the pitch.

Martinez’s confession comes after a torrid period of luck regarding his fitness. having only recently returned to action at the end of November. The defender had been out of action for nine months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in February. For a player who thrives on physical combat and intensity, the long, lonely road of rehabilitation pushed him to his breaking point.

"You feel like you're not a football player anymore," Martinez explained, describing the initial aftermath of the diagnosis. "You feel pain and think you'll never play football again. A mental and physical imbalance, which, honestly, when I think about it today, I don't know how I did it."

The World Cup winner revealed that the thought of quitting solidified in the early weeks of his recovery. "After the first two or three weeks, to be honest, I didn't want to play football anymore," he admitted. "And then, of course, you become more aware, you get that support."