Man Utd face paying £100m to sign top midfield target Elliot Anderson as club make decision on Casemiro's contract situation

The Red Devils will face stiff competition in their pursuit of the holding midfielder. Anderson's boyhood club Newcastle are rumoured to be interested in re-signing the player. The Magpies were compelled into selling the 23-year-old in the summer of 2024 for a fee of £35m ($47m) to avoid a points deduction under the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

Since leaving Tyneside, Anderson has gone from strength-to-strength, making 48 Premier League appearances for Forest.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addressed those rumours in a recent press conference, admitting he would "love" to have Anderson back at St. James Park.

Howe said: "I don’t know (if the move will happen), but certainly from my perspective I would love him to.

“It is very regretful a player from the academy who had given so much - and the club had given so much to - for him not to be utilised here is a real shame. We had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do. It didn’t sit right with me then and doesn’t sit right with me today."

The ex-Bournemouth gaffer admitted the club knew they had sold Anderson at a significant discount. He said: "We knew the minute it was going to happen, or likely to happen, that we were massively selling him at a big discount. It was that or a points deduction. We had no choice but to make the sale."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!