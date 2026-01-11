Man City women's player ratings vs Everton: Kerolin and Viviane Miedema ensure winning return to action for WSL leaders

The visitors did well to frustrate title-chasing City in the opening 15 minutes, defending gamely while also attempting to play out from the back. Two sights at goal from the prolific Shaw served as something of a warning, but Courtney Brosnan produced one outstanding save while her defenders threw themselves in front of another effort to deny the Jamaican the opener.

Eventually, City's pressure told as Brazilian winger Kerolin provided the breakthrough, skipping past her marker Maz Pachecho with a sudden burst of pace after rolling her foot over the ball. Cutting in from the right-hand side, her side-footed effort was deflected over Brosnan's dive.

City continued to push the Toffees back without fashioning another clear look at goal, and heir slightly wasteful approach was almost punished, only to be bailed out by the officials. A rare foray forward by Everton resulted in corner, and an in-swinging cross threatened Akaya Yamashita's front post. The Japan goalkeeper just about kept the ball out while trying to push past ex-City defender Ruby Mace, and the rebound was thrashed home by Martina Fernandez, only for the referee to judge Yamashita had been fouled by Mace, who appeared to just be standing her ground.

City ended the half with a few more Shaw chances, but the superstar striker could not force her snatched attempts bast Brosnan.

The hosts should have scored a second just moments into the second half, as Lauren Hemp sailed a header from point-blank range over the bar. Everton's resolute defending frustrated the league leaders, as their every attempt at goal was gamely blocked by a Toffees defender until the hour mark, when Yui Hasegawa's forward pass found a wide open Shaw, who was able to run and clip a ball over the top for a surging Miedema, who took the ball down on her chest, before sliding the ball home for her fifth goal of the season.

Following City's second, the action fell back into a familiar pattern, as the hosts camped in the visitors half. Shaw will be frustrated not to have notched a goal, as she tallied 11 shots without finding the net. Everton did threaten to grab a goal of their own in the 75th minute, but Hannah Blundell's tame shot was fired straight at Yamashita.

