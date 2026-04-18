A Man City mystery! Treble-winning medals up for sale at £30k with identity of seller still anonymous

The opening bid for the set has been listed at £30,000, but experts believe the final price will climb significantly higher. Budds has estimated that the medals could fetch between £50,000 to £80,000 by the time the auction concludes. Given the unique nature of the 2022-23 season, the collection represents a significant piece of modern footballing history. "This wonderful collection of medals gives a rare opportunity for collectors, fans and serious investors in football history a chance to bid for medals that relate to a historical season for the Manchester side," the auction house said. "We are very excited to be hosting the sale and are expecting much interest."