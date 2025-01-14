End of an era! Six Man City treble-winners who need to follow Kyle Walker out of the Etihad as Pep Guardiola's rebuild kicks into gear

The club captain's imminent departure should mark the start of a wave of exits for players who have won it all but have long passed their peak

The timing of the revelation that Kyle Walker has asked to leave Manchester City - dropped by Pep Guardiola in the middle of the press conference after the 8-0 drubbing of Salford City - might have been surprising. But the news itself felt inevitable, even if it has been fast-tracked.

Walker has had a harrowing season on the pitch while off it his chaotic private life has continued to dominate the headlines. With his performances spiralling, him losing his place in the team - his last start was in the derby defeat by Manchester United on December 15 - and facing vitriolic criticism on social media, it is understandable that Walker has had enough and is seeking an exit in the middle of the season.

If he gets his wish and leaves, Walker will rightly be remembered as one of City's finest ever defenders, an unmovable force at right-back for seven seasons before his tough final spell this term. Guardiola was keen to point out Walker's influence, stating: "We cannot understand the success we have had these years. Without Kyle it's impossible, he gave us something we didn't have. He has been amazing."

But secretly the coach must be relieved that one of the team's biggest liabilities this season has given him and the club one less awkward decision to make when it comes to overhauling the squad. Walker's departure, however, looks set to be just the first step of a large and necessary City rebuild which has already begun.

Centre-back Abdukhodir Khusanov is about to join after City agreed a €40 million (£33m/$40m) fee with Lens, and Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis is set to follow suit soon. Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush is also likely to join from Eintracht Frankfurt to give City extra fire-power and ease the goal-scoring burden on Erling Haaland.

The three new arrivals usher in a new beginning for City and signal the end of an era for the core of the squad which won the treble just two years ago. And these are the players who should be following Walker out of the door to complete the transition...