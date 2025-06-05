'I can become more complete at Man City' - Tijjani Reijnders opens up on impending £46m transfer as Etihad-bound midfielder talks Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne and his unique path to the top

The 26-year-old is set to become Pep Guardiola's first signing of the summer after two impressive seasons at AC Milan

Manchester City have a lot of work to do this summer. Their dramatic fall from grace over the course of the 2024-25 season saw them end the campaign without any major silverware for the first time since Pep Guardiola's debut year at the Etihad Stadium in 2016-17. They failed to reach even the last 16 of the Champions League and were 13 points adrift of Premier League winners Liverpool once all was said and done.

Seeing the writing was already on the wall midway through last season, City responded by spending £180 million ($243m) in the January transfer window on the likes of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov. There are still, however, glaring holes in Guardiola's squad, and another massive outlay will likely be needed to ensure City are able to re-establish themselves at the top of the English and European game next season.

The brick in that rebuild looks set to arrive before City get their Club World Cup campaign under way after they agreed to pay an initial fee of just over £46m ($63m) to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The Netherlands international was a bright light amid the Rossoneri darkness last season, and with Kevin De Bruyne already gone while doubts remain over the futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, Reijnders is being tipped to step into what is likely to be a new-look City midfield upon his arrival.