AFP
Man City close in on Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand as Hugo Viana eyes reunion with midfield star
City step up pursuit of Sporting skipper
City have intensified their interest in Hjulmand ahead of the upcoming transfer window. As per A Bola, The Cityzens have already made informal contact with the Portuguese club as they attempt to move ahead of competition from Juventus and Manchester United.
City are keen to secure the Danish midfielder once the current season ends. A key factor behind the growing momentum is sporting director Viana, who knows the player well from his time at Sporting. Viana was responsible for bringing Hjulmand to Lisbon from Lecce for €19.5 million in 2023. His familiarity with the player, along with the strong relationship between the two clubs, has placed City in a strong position to complete a deal.
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Sporting prepared to discuss reduced transfer fee
Although formal negotiations have not yet begun, City are already aware of Sporting’s expectations regarding a potential transfer. The Portuguese club are open to discussing a deal below the player’s €80m release clause. Sporting president Frederico Varandas and the club’s hierarchy are reportedly willing to accept a fee in the region of €40m to €50m.
The Danish international has been a central figure during his three seasons in Lisbon, helping the club maintain domestic success while establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable midfielders.
Ideal profile for Guardiola’s midfield plans
According to the same report, City’s interest in Hjulmand comes as the club evaluate the long-term structure of their midfield, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the future of Rodri. The Danish international fits the technical and physical profile Pep Guardiola typically demands from his holding midfielders.
City scouts have followed the 26-year-old closely throughout the current season, impressed by his tactical intelligence, defensive discipline and ability to control the tempo from deep positions. Hjulmand has been a cornerstone of Sporting’s tactical system and captained the side during a period that saw the club secure consecutive league titles. His leadership and composure on the ball make him a strong candidate to anchor City’s midfield in the future.
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Sporting prepare contingency plans
Sporting are already preparing for the possibility of losing their captain in the 2026-27 season. The club’s scouting department has begun identifying potential replacements who match Hjulmand’s physical presence, maturity and long-term resale value. Any transfer fee received for the Danish midfielder is expected to be reinvested into strengthening the squad, particularly in central midfield.
With the transfer window approaching, discussions could accelerate in the coming weeks. For now, City remain the frontrunners to secure Hjulmand’s signature as they plan for the next season.