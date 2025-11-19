Man City star Mary Fowler claims she was given bananas instead of flowers in vile racist prank after final game for former club Montpellier

Fowler said: "When we got inside the changing room, some of our team-mates questioned why we hadn't received any flowers. A few of the girls laughed about it and then one of the other players came over and handed my friend and me some bananas, saying, 'here have these'. Was it an accident? Was it the only thing in the dressing room she could give us? Did she mean well by it? I’ve tried to justify it in many different ways … But when I add in the many other times at the club when we were left feeling a similar way, it was hard to see it as merely a simple error."

Fowler didn’t question the actions at the time, but only because she felt unable to, adding: "Instead, we just sat there holding those bananas."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!