Man City star James McAtee in demand! Wolves eye £25m swoop for midfielder but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and five Premier League clubs
Wolves are reportedly eyeing a £25m swoop for Manchester City's James McAtee but face intense competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wolves are looking at a busy summer
- Could lose Cunha & Sarabia in the summer
- Have targetted McAtee to fill the void