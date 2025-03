'I played football the wrong way' - Ex-Man City star claims to have been 'brainwashed' by Pep Guardiola as he lifts lid on 'university' experience at Etihad Stadium P. Guardiola Danilo Manchester City Premier League

Former Manchester City star, Danilo, claimed to have been "brainwashed" by Pep Guardiola and yet remains grateful "to play under him."