Man City's Gianluigi Donnarumma named 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper as Lionesses star Hannah Hampton lands Women's prize

Donnarumma's case was built during a glittering final season at PSG. He finished the campaign with silverware from four competitions, headlined by PSG’s emphatic 5-0 dismantling of Inter in the Champions League final. Domestically, he added Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions to his haul, while PSG also finished runners-up at the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements framed a year of sustained excellence rather than isolated brilliance.

Since completing his move to Manchester City in the summer, Donnarumma has shown no signs of slowing down. He has quickly adapted to Pep Guardiola’s demanding system, playing a pivotal role in City climbing to second place in the Premier League and surging into the top four in the Champions League group phase. The voting panel placed Donnarumma ahead of an elite shortlist that included Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, Manuel Neuer, David Raya, Yann Sommer and Wojciech Szczesny. The result was decided by a broad international jury of national team coaches and captains, journalists and fans.

