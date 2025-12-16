Getty Images/Goal
Man City's Gianluigi Donnarumma named 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper as Lionesses star Hannah Hampton lands Women's prize
Donnarumma’s long road to global recognition
Donnarumma's case was built during a glittering final season at PSG. He finished the campaign with silverware from four competitions, headlined by PSG’s emphatic 5-0 dismantling of Inter in the Champions League final. Domestically, he added Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions to his haul, while PSG also finished runners-up at the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements framed a year of sustained excellence rather than isolated brilliance.
Since completing his move to Manchester City in the summer, Donnarumma has shown no signs of slowing down. He has quickly adapted to Pep Guardiola’s demanding system, playing a pivotal role in City climbing to second place in the Premier League and surging into the top four in the Champions League group phase. The voting panel placed Donnarumma ahead of an elite shortlist that included Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, Manuel Neuer, David Raya, Yann Sommer and Wojciech Szczesny. The result was decided by a broad international jury of national team coaches and captains, journalists and fans.
Donnarumma eager to continue the ascent with Man City
Donnarumma spoke of the year as one that would remain with him for life and acknowledged the calibre of the goalkeepers he surpassed, before turning his attention firmly toward future success with City.
"It is a great honour to win this prestigious award and I would like to thank everybody who voted for me," he said. "I feel extremely proud to have been named as the best in the world and ahead of such wonderful goalkeepers, too, who I have great respect and admiration for. It was an incredible year, one that will live long in my memory, and it’s touching to be recognised for my role in the success achieved over that period. I will truly appreciate this acknowledgement and look ahead now to achieving more success with my new club, Manchester City."
This latest honour follows closely on the heels of further recognition, with Donnarumma having already been named in the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 and the Yashin Trophy winner at September’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Hampton joins elite company for England
Hampton’s triumph marked another historic chapter for English football. The Birmingham-born, Castellon-raised goalkeeper became just the second England player to win the FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper award, following Mary Earps’ back-to-back successes earlier in the decade. At the 2025 Women’s European Championship, she delivered a tournament for the ages, saving two penalties in both the quarter-final shootout win over Sweden and the final triumph against Spain. Her calm under fire earned her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. At club level, she was equally influential, anchoring Chelsea’s defence as they swept to a domestic treble. Across all competitions, her consistency, command of the area and shot-stopping excellence set her apart from a strong field of nominees that included Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Christiane Endler, Anna Moorhouse, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Phallon Tullis-Joyce.
"Thank you very much to everyone who voted," said Hampton. "It's greatly appreciated, and it really means a lot. [Thank you] to Sarina [Wiegman] and to Sonia [Bompastor] for the belief in me this year. Both at club and country, we've achieved so much and there's still so much set out for us to go and get."
What comes next?
Donnarumma is set to feature for Manchester City against Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hampton will be back with the gloves against Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League on the same day.
