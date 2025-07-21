Man City rule out Tino Livramento move as Pep Guardiola considers move for Barcelona full-back Jules Kounde after selling Kyle Walker to Burnley

Manchester City have reportedly ruled out a summer move for Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, despite needing a new right-back following Kyle Walker’s departure to Burnley. Pep Guardiola is instead considering Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, although a deal looks difficult at the moment. City are now focused on player exits, but could still act if the deal for Kounde is deemed possible.

Man City won’t move for Livramento this summer

Citizens now targeting Barcelona's Jules Kounde

Barcelona hope to renew Kounde's contract soon