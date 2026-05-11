Man City to trigger record-breaking midfielder's release clause as Premier League giants have loan plan in place for wonderkid

City are leading the race to sign Hertha Berlin prodigy Eichhorn, with Guardiola personally driving the interest in the 16-year-old.

The Premier League champions have devised a strategic roadmap to ensure the youngster's development remains on track while securing his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky Sport, the plan involves City triggering the player's release clause this summer before immediately sanctioning a loan move. The intended destination for this temporary switch is Bayer Leverkusen, allowing Eichhorn to gain vital top-flight experience in the Bundesliga under the watchful eye of the German champions before making the jump to England.



