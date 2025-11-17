Getty Images
Man City ready to do battle with Real Madrid and Juventus to land Elche wonderkid with €20m release clause
Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Juventus target Rodrigo Mendoza
City are reportedly in a fierce battle with Real Madrid and Juventus to sign Elche's highly-rated midfielder Mendoza. The 20-year-old Spanish international, who has a €20 million release clause in his contract, has emerged as a top target for several European powerhouses.
According to Tuttosport, Manchester City have "been moving on" Mendoza, who has also been "followed by Real Madrid for a while." Juventus are also strongly interested in the youngster, challenging top clubs for his signature. A report from AS further adds Arsenal to the list of clubs monitoring the Elche talent.
Mendoza joined Elche's academy in 2019 and was promoted to their first team in 2022. He was part of the squad that secured promotion to the top flight. This season, he has already made 10 appearances for the La Liga side, including nine in the league where he has scored one goal, and one in the Copa del Rey where he also found the net, as per Transfermarkt. His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by scouts across Europe.
Elche's efforts to retain Mendoza amid growing interest
Elche recognised Mendoza's burgeoning talent last summer when they reportedly turned down offers from Saudi Arabia for his services. In August, they moved to secure his long-term future by offering him an improved contract, extending his stay until 2028. This new deal, however, includes a €20 million release clause, which, while substantial, is considered "negotiable" and "certainly affordable" for clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Mendoza's performances have been particularly notable, including a goal in nine La Liga matches and another in the Copa del Rey this season. He also impressed at the U20 World Cup and recently contributed an assist for Spain U21s in their 7-0 victory over San Marino, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.
Despite Elche's efforts to tie him down, the mounting interest from Europe's elite clubs suggests that his future at the club beyond the current season is increasingly uncertain.
Mendoza's playing style and tactical fit for interested clubs
Tuttosport describes Mendoza as a player who "needs a physical and dynamic midfielder next to him to perform at his best." This tactical insight offers a glimpse into how the interested clubs might integrate him into their respective systems.
For Juventus, the report notes that the club has "plenty of them," referring to dynamic midfield options such as Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, and even Teun Koopmeiners, should he be deployed in midfield after his successful stint in defence. Observers have also compared Mendoza's skillset to that of Barcelona star Pedri, suggesting a highly technical and creative player.
Real Madrid, known for their penchant for signing young, talented midfielders, have been tracking Mendoza for some time. Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, are also known for developing technically gifted players who can thrive in possession-based systems. The €20 million release clause makes him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking a long-term investment in midfield.
The race for Mendoza's signature extends beyond just the three European giants. Tuttosport also revealed that clubs from the Saudi Pro League and the Red Bull group had shown interest, with the latter attempting to bring him to Paris FC. Como, under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas, were also reportedly hoping to add Mendoza to their youth Spanish contingent.
What next for Rodrigo Mendoza?
Mendoza's immediate future remains with Elche, where he is under contract until 2028. However, the upcoming January transfer window and the summer market of 2026 will likely be crucial in determining his next career move. With a €20 million release clause and fierce competition from top European clubs, a move to a major European powerhouse seems increasingly probable.
For Elche, the challenge will be to either retain their prized asset against overwhelming interest or to maximise his transfer fee. For Mendoza, the decision will involve choosing a club that best suits his developmental needs and tactical preferences, allowing him to continue his ascent in European football. Juventus, Manchester City, and Real Madrid will undoubtedly be closely monitoring his performances in the coming months as they prepare their strategies for his signature.
