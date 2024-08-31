Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Erling Haaland, you are ridiculous! Ruthless Norwegian bags ANOTHER hat-trick as Cityzens deliver brutal blow to Hammers

The striker took his tally for the season to an absurd six goals in three games after a typically ruthless display

Erling Haaland just loves playing against West Ham. He scored twice on his Premier League debut against the Hammers in 2022, then broke the league's scoring record in a single season in the corresponding fixture at home.

Last season he netted in the away fixture and although he drew a blank in the home fixture, he still got to lift the trophy as Manchester City clinched the title.

And he continued to punish the Londoners on Saturday by bagging a hat-trick as City extended their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-1 win.

The Norwegian struck quickly after Bernardo Silva had mugged Lucas Paqueta in a dominant start for City, who had 17 shots in the first 45 minutes. West Ham levelled with an own goal from Ruben Dias but Haaland restored the deserved lead with a thunderbolt from inside the area.

City continued to dominate in the second half although West Ham were dangerous on the break and Mohammed Kudus struck the post. Haaland made sure of the points by striking once more to complete his second consecutive hat-trick and become the first player in Premier League history to score seven goals in the first three games of a season.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the London Stadium...