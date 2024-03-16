Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Bernardo Silva magic sends hosts to Wembley as frustrated Erling Haaland toils in the rain

The Portuguese struck two goals with the help of heavy deflections to book City's place in the FA Cup semi-finals without breaking their stride

Manchester City are going back to Wembley hungry for yet more success but Newcastle United will be finishing the season empty handed and without European football to soften the blow.

Bernardo Silva made the difference in this FA Cup quarter-final tie with two goals in the first half, each taking heavy deflections on their way into the net to leave Martin Dubravka with no chance.

Eddie Howe's side had caused City a few problems in the early stages but once Dan Burn turned Silva's strike into the net, it was always going to be an uphill struggle for the visitors.

Article continues below

City were in total control but rarely looked like adding to their tally in the second half and Erling Haaland had another disappointing day at the office, having just one opportunity to score which he put just inches wide of the post.

It was a big contrast to the Norwegian's last game in the FA Cup, when he bagged a historic five goals against Luton. But he will get another chance to fill his boots in the oldest cup competition in the semi-finals, this time under the iconic Wembley arch.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...