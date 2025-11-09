Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: Jeremy Doku rips the Reds apart! Winger dazzles in dominant victory as Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez grab goals

Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

Some good, some bad. Risked a red card with a headless charge from his area to face down Salah and was saved by Dias. He did make a good save from Szoboszlai's long-range hit and was quick to push a loose ball away from the feet of Van Dijk.

Matheus Nunes (7/10):

One of his best displays in a City shirt and against a top opponent. Provided the perfect cross for Haaland to open the scoring and was comfortable in defence, a key challenge on Robertson among his many contributions.

Ruben Dias (8/10):

A masterful performance from the back. Made countless interventions, from cutting out an inviting pass from Salah, beating Szoboszlai to the ball and above all saving Donnarumma's blushes by tackling Salah.

Josko Gvardiol (5/10):

Made a worrying amount of mistakes in the second half which gave Liverpool encouragement.

Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

Worked his socks off throughout, which was particularly impressive after going down with an apparent injury in the first half. Caused Bradley plenty of bother, making for a fearsome double act down the left flank with Doku.