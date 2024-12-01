Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: Woeful Kyle Walker exposed yet again as champions' defence falls apart while Erling Haaland has another quiet game as champions' Premier League title bid suffers fatal blow

No one was backing the visitors to win at Anfield, and they were proven right as they barely put up a fight in a fourth league defeat in a row

Manchester City have had many miserable trips to Anfield, but Sunday's has to rank among their worst as they sank to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool which felt inevitable from the first whistle.

The Premier League champions made the short trip to Merseyside with their confidence on the floor and fell behind in the 12th minute when Cody Gakpo took advantage of a wonderful cross from Mohamed Salah and a huge lapse in concentration from Kyle Walker.

City could have been four goals down at half-time, but they got a grip on the play in the second half. Still, they were given a huge let off by Salah before Walker played his part in a team effort in car-crash defending which led to Liverpool winning a penalty.

Article continues below

Salah scored it to clinch a victory that left City 11 points behind their rivals in the title race, a gap that even the most optimistic of Blues will know is too big to make up.

GOAL rates City's players from Anfield...