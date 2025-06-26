Man City player ratings vs Juventus: Erling Haaland is a bully! Striker finishes off Old Lady after Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jeremy Doku star in goal fest...but what was Ederson doing?!

Pep Guardiola's side topped Group G in style by hammering the Serie A giants with a five-star display in Orlando

Erling Haaland was in a ruthless mood as Manchester City destroyed Juventus 5-2 to make it three wins out of three at the Club World Cup and top Group G in emphatic fashion.

City got off to a flying start when the excellent Rayan Ait-Nouri played an incisive pass into the feet of Doku, who flashed his shot into the bottom corner. That positive start was undone only a few minutes later by a horrendous kick out from Ederson. Teun Koopmeiners scooped up the Brazilian's loose pass and bulldozed his way into the City area before slipping the ball under the goalkeeper's body and inside the near post.

But the fun and games had only just begun as City retook the lead thanks to a comical own goal from Pierre Kalulu. The defender had a very simple task in sweeping away Matheus Nunes' cut-back yet with no one near him he sent the ball straight into his own net.

City were already cruising and had the luxury of bringing Haaland on at half-time. The Norwegian bundled in another Nunes cross to make it 3-1 and then sparked the fourth goal by bulldozing his way into the area, with Phil Foden tapping in. But City saved the best goal to last, a brutally hit long-range strike from Savinho.

Dusan Vlahovic, who had missed a sitter in the first half, reduced the deficit to three goals but it barely recovered any dignity for his side, who had been utterly schooled by City.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Camping World Stadium...