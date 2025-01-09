Man City on a mission! Premier League champions open talks to sign 'key target' Vitor Reis from Palmeiras while Pep Guardiola continues to push for Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov deals
Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Palmeiras to sign Vitor Reis as Pep Guardiola keeps pushing for January signings.
- Man City target Palmeiras' Vitor Reis
- Prepare €40m transfer package
- Man City also after Marmoush and Khusanov