Man City open contract extension talks with Phil Foden despite his reduced role under Pep Guardiola

The Cityzens have opened early discussions with Foden's representatives over a new contract as the club looks to remove any uncertainty about the midfielder’s future, as per The Times. The 25-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, but City are already exploring the possibility of extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The move comes during a period in which Foden has found himself on the fringes of Guardiola’s starting XI. While City continue their pursuit of a domestic treble, the England international has seen his minutes limited throughout 2026. According to the same report, club officials remain firmly supportive of the academy graduate and are determined to retain him as a key part of their long-term plans. The hierarchy is understood to be keen to avoid any potential uncertainty as the player approaches the final year of his current contract.