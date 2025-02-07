Man City and Oasis collab! Premier League champions launch 'Capsule' collection as Erling Haaland models new 'Up in the Sky' t-shirt featuring striker's acrobatic Champions League goal against Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland Manchester City Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Premier League

Manchester City and Oasis have combined to launch a 'capsule' clothing collection - with Erling Haaland featuring prominently in the release.