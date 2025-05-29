FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-MAN UTDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Man City's new No.10? Pep Guardiola's side open Rayan Cherki transfer talks as Lyon star preferred over Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White

R. CherkiManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueM. Gibbs-WhiteLyonLigue 1Nottingham Forest

Manchester City are reportedly working to sign Rayan Cherki as the Lyon star is the preferred option over Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola looking for De Bruyne's replacement
  • Has shortlisted two midfielders with potential
  • Lyon's Cherki tops the list ahead of Gibbs-White
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱