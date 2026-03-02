Man City ready to make MEGA transfer bid for Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento

The deal would likely eclipse the current world-record fee for a full-back, which stands at the £60 million ($76m) Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter for Achraf Hakimi in 2021. It would also surpass the British record for that position, currently held by City themselves following their £57m ($72m) outlay for Joao Cancelo from Juventus in 2019. As reported by TEAMtalk, sources believe that Newcastle will hold out for £70 million for Livramento if he was to leave - but no matter the fee, it is almost certain to be a world record.

City are no strangers to spending big on the foundation of their team, already boasting the world-record fee for the most expensive centre-back in Josko Gvardiol. Making Livramento the most expensive full-back in history would signal a massive intent to maintain their domestic and European dominance. Although the England international has not formally asked to leave St James' Park, there is a growing confidence within the City camp that the defender is keen on a move to Manchester.