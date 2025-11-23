Man City & Man Utd go head-to-head for Burkina Faso wonderkid! Bitter rivals ready to fight to sign ace who shined at U17 World Cup

City and United have both made formal approaches to the Tenakourou Academy as interest intensifies in Burkina Faso wonderkid Zongo as per Africa Foot. The 15-year-old attacking midfielder burst into global prominence during the U17 World Cup, where his two goals, three assists and standout performances placed him among the tournament’s top breakout stars. City and United held discussions with his academy as recently as Friday, joining Villarreal and Anderlecht in assessing the rising talent.

Zongo’s displays in Qatar captured attention across Europe, especially his decisive strike in the 1-0 victory over Germany and multiple man-of-the-match honours. Clubs are now evaluating potential development pathways and financial proposals, but his current academy has not yet committed to any agreement. All options remain open as interest grows, with both Manchester clubs determined not to miss out on a rare profile in the age group.

With no deal close and the player still developing domestically, the race has entered an early scouting and negotiation phase rather than a formal bidding stage. The teenager is permitted to continue at the academy while clubs prepare long-term plans for his progression into European football. For now, the situation remains fluid, with both clubs confident they can present the most attractive project for the prodigy’s next step.