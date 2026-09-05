'Lots of things have changed' - New Man City captain Ruben Dias reveals the difference between Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium

Despite the arrival of new faces and the implementation of fresh ideas, Dias believes that the core characteristics of the Man City squad allow for a seamless transition. The defender highlighted that the team’s comfort with the ball remains their primary strength, providing a bridge between the two coaching eras. This sense of continuity is vital as the club navigates a season of significant turnover, including the recent record-breaking arrival of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

"Overall, it’s very much a game we were used to playing - then there’s details that make it different in different moments and I feel everyone is buying into the idea a lot," Dias added. "There's a lot of us with the ball and that's our main characteristics – I feel like in that way it's a continuity, even though we are different."

The center-back's assessment suggests that Maresca is successfully blending his own philosophy with the existing blueprints of the squad.



