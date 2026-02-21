'They've walked the walk' - Man City backed to pip Arsenal to Premier League title as key difference between contenders explained

Cole said: "They've walked the walk. All the real top players, the more pressure there is around, the more eyes are on them, the more they love it and they step up. Arteta has got players who he thinks they're champions, otherwise he wouldn't have bought them, but he doesn't know. Pep has got players who he knows are champions. When he's putting them out there he only has to tell them 'just do what you do, you've won multiple titles'."

Lescott agreed: "The title-winning teams I was in it was new. This isn't new to Pep, this isn't new to this club anymore. They're experienced. Their hope and belief is the Premier League but the expectation is every competition. For Arsenal I think it's the Premier League. If they could chose to win one trophy now they'd chose that one. City would say no we won't sacrifice one to go for all four and believe they can win all four. That's what Pep means when he says he couldn't care less, he cares equally about everything."