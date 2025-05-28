Man City 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From defiant Erling Haaland to floundering Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola's empire finally came crashing down - but which players were most responsible for the fall and which ones still did themselves proud?

It is one thing to get to the top, it is quite another to stay there. Manchester City remained at the summit of English football longer than any team in history, but the empire that Pep Guardiola built came crashing down in 2024-25, their fall as astonishing as it was unexpected. City looked hungry to lift a fifth-consecutive title when they won seven of their opening nine league games, but once they were beaten at Bournemouth for their first defeat in 11 months, the dominoes started to fall.

City lost six out of eight league games between November and December, effectively surrendering the title to Liverpool after their limp defeat at Anfield. They also struggled to adapt to the new Champions League format, nearly being eliminated from the league phase before being outclassed by old foes Real Madrid in the knockout play-offs, exiting the competition at their earliest stage in 12 years.

There was a serious risk of them even missing out on qualifying for next season's competition, but when push came to shove, City gritted their teeth and won seven of their final 10 games to finish third on 71 points, 20 fewer than last season and their worst showing in the Guardiola era. They did reach the FA Cup final but lost to Crystal Palace in an infuriating match that summed up their overall campaign.

GOAL rates all the players from a campaign no City fan will be keen to look back on...