Man City's 115 charges explained: What Premier League champions face as they prepare for 'trial of the century' over alleged FFP breaches

Manchester City will face a hearing over their 115 charges for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. But what exactly are they accused of doing?

It has been rumbling on for more than 18 months but the end is finally in sight. Manchester City's hearing with the Premier League into the club's 115 charges for allegedly breaching financial rules begins on Monday.

The charges, which were announced on February 6 2023, have threatened to overshadow City's incredible achievements on the pitch before and since details of the investigation were revealed.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title that May and then completed the treble by winning the FA Cup and the Champions League. And the following season they made English football history by becoming the first team ever to win four consecutive league titles.

But with each success there have been questions from the media and rival fans about the charges, and when the outcome of the investigation will be announced. That day is getting closer and closer, and the first step towards it will be taken on Monday, when what many are dubbing 'the sports trial of the century' finally begins.

GOAL explains the key details as City prepare to do battle with the Premier League...