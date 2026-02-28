Major update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri as Man City’s asking price is revealed

Madrid have been chasing a defensive midfielder who can offer them greater control since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The iconic midfield duo were integral to multiple Champions League titles and the club have tried and failed to find adequate replacements. Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi was long-admired and a key target for Xabi Alonso last summer when the player was at Real Sociedad, but Madrid lost out to the Gunners.

With Los Blancos left ruing the absence of a metronome in the middle of the park, they have turned their attentions to Rodri. The Spaniard would slot straight into the heart of the Madrid midfield and offer a different option to the club’s existing options. With Rodri’s contract running dangerously close to its expiry, City may feel obliged to cash in on the 29-year-old who has suffered a couple of injury-blighted seasons.

According to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Rodri has been identified as Madrid’s number one target to bolster their central midfield. The club are expected to track his fitness in the second half of the Premier League season and into the World Cup before they make any sort of offer. Alvarez de Mon claimed that the Ballon d’Or winner would carry a €50 million (£43.9m) price tag with City ready to accept a fee for their key player, rather than risk losing him on a Bosman transfer at the end of June 2027.