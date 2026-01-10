Getty Images Sport
'That was for Ethan' - Macclesfield star's heartfelt tribute to late team-mate who died in car crash at age of 21 after historic win over Crystal Palace
Newly-reformed Macclesfield defeat all odds in historic Palace win
Rising from the ashes in 2020 after the old Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court after their debts exceeded £500,000, the newly-reformed club produced a shock for the ages against a Palace side who were hoping to defend their first-ever major trophy.
Led by manager John Rooney, the brother of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne, Macclesfield took the lead after 43 minutes when Dawson headed home just seconds after having his head bandaged following a clash with Palace defender Jaydee Canvot.
And the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup were soon two goals to the good when forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts - a former Man City youth player - showed excellent reactions to prod a deflected ball beyond Walter Benitez just after the hour mark.
Palace set up an incredibly nervy finish in Cheshire as Yeremy Pino curled a beautiful free-kick past Macclesfield goalkeeper Max Dearnley on the 90th-minute mark, but the sixth-tier hosts were able to hold on for one of the biggest - if not the biggest - shocks in the history of the oldest competition in world football.
Dawson dedicates Silkmen's seismic win to late team-mate McLeod
Macclesfield’s victory was particularly poignant as the family of McLeod, who was killed in a car accident while travelling back from his side’s match at Bedford Town on 16 December, were in attendance as Rooney’s side - 117 places below Premier League Palace - upset the odds.
And in an emotional interview after the game, Dawson revealed McLeod’s parents sent him a good-luck message before Saturday’s match, with the 27-year-old then paying tribute to his former team-mate.
“That was for him,” Dawson said. “A big team performance. We’ve dug in really well, and that was for Ethan.
“I haven’t really mentioned much in the changing room. I didn't want to put the extra pressure on the lads. I had a nice message off his dad last night and I was like, do I send it to the lads, or do I tell them before the game. But I didn't really want to put that little extra bit of pressure on them with everything we've been through, so I thought I'd leave that till after the game.
“It was tough. You know, his parents are here today, young Ethan, so we need to go and see them as well. It’s been a really tough time and we've all stuck together through it. It’s never, ever gonna get easier. We've still got pitchers up in the changing room. That will never go.
“It has been really tough. But Ethan, I think he'd be looking down today and he'll be proud of us as well.”
Macclesfield manager Rooney also pays tribute to McLeod
Macclesfield boss Rooney, who called time on his playing days to start his managerial career in the summer, also honoured McLeod after the full-time whistle.
“We spoke about Ethan being here with us,” Rooney said. “I didn’t want to say too much to the lads before the game because I didn’t want to put any extra pressure on them.
“When we finished the game, I walked into the office and saw Ethan’s mum and dad in there, and that was very special to me knowing they were here with us. It’s something I’ll hold with me forever, and I’m sure Ethan was definitely looking down on us today.
“I don’t think many people have been put in that situation before and, for me, in my first couple of months in the job.
“I brought Ethan to the club and I had a special relationship with him, so to find out that news and have to phone the players individually and give them the news was something that you can’t prepare for.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ll ever have to do and how I did it I don’t know. It ripped through the club, me, the staff, the players. Ethan was a special lad and a special talent.”
Macclesfield await next opponents as club owner promises Ibiza trip
Macclesfield will discover their opponents in the fourth round of the FA Cup when the draw is made on Monday, 12 January at 6.35pm GMT.
Owner Robert Smethurst revealed after the landmark win over Palace that he bought the club - who are currently 14th in the National League N/S table - on Rightmove following a four-day drinking session.
Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “It's unbelievable scenes. I have no words. It's the stuff of dreams! To see everyone run out onto the pitch shows how much it means to everyone. When I bought the club five years ago I never never would have imagined this could happen.
“I bought it from Rightmove after four days drinking, and look where we are now. I've already planned the Ibiza trip already with the boys. Not right now, but definitely (at the end of the season).”
