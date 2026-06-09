AFP
Lyon and John Textor at war again as French side file legal complaint against American investor
Formal complaint filed
According to RMC Sport, Lyon and their parent company Eagle Football Group released a communication this Monday confirming they have submitted a formal legal complaint to the French justice system. While filed against "X", the procedure undoubtedly targets Textor and his management of the club between May 2023 and June 2025. The French side confirmed that they are formally "targeting facts likely to characterise offences of misuse of corporate assets, aggravated misuse of corporate assets and complicity in these two offences." Although the American executive attempted a forceful return earlier in 2026, the current hierarchy have now definitively gone on the offensive to uncover the true extent of the damage left behind.
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Damaging internal audit findings
The legal action stems from an independent internal audit commissioned by the board last December, with the final report delivered by external lawyers in early June. According to the documents reviewed by the board this Monday, investigators discovered a "deliberate disorganisation of the company's activities" alongside "a systematic opacity in financial management."
The official statement detailed massive irregularities across the multi-club network: "The report also highlights financial flows of several hundred million euros which appear to have been made without economic justification, moreover in a context marked by serious cash flow problems and delays in the payment of social security contributions." These devastating findings expose the catastrophic financial reality endured during the previous administration's controversial spell.
Questionable transfer dealings
At the heart of these suspicious activities are baffling transfer movements between clubs under the Eagle umbrella, specifically concerning Brazilian side Botafogo. For instance, Lyon paid over €40 million to sign Igor Jesus, yet the player never stepped foot in France before eventually joining Nottingham Forest.
Similarly, Luiz Henrique's transfer to Zenit St Petersburg mysteriously generated a hefty cheque for the French side despite him never featuring for them. Warning of further action, Eagle Football Group declared: "EFG is continuing its investigations and will work, where appropriate, on additional complaints which could be filed against the parties concerned. The Company will also continue to bring any discovery liable to be qualified as financial embezzlement to the attention of the Lyon Public Prosecutor."
- AFP
What next for the club?
Looking ahead, current leaders Michele Kang and Michael Gerlinger face a monumental task to restructure the club's battered finances and mitigate the devastating impact of the previous era. As they implement strict economic reforms and wait for the legal process to unfold, this rigorous financial clean-up could serve as the necessary prelude to a potential medium-term sale of the French giants.