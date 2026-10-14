Lyon handed multi-million euro UEFA windfall despite painful Champions League exit

Lyon have secured a minor financial consolation following their exit from the Champions League. The French club saw their European dreams shattered in the play-off round following a tense double-header against Fenerbahce.

Despite previously overcoming Sparta Prague in the preliminary rounds, Paulo Fonseca's side fell short of reaching the league phase of the competition. Now, they are shifting their focus to the Europa League, where they recently defeated Anderlecht 2–1.