Luke Shaw may not return for Man Utd until AFTER next international break as Erik ten Hag delivers honest update on full-back's recovery from calf injury
Luke Shaw might not return for Manchester United until after the October international break as Erik ten Hag delivered an honest update on his injury.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Shaw nursing a calf injury
- His progress has been slow
- Might not be available until late October
🟢📱