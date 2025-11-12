Getty Images Sport
Lukas Podolski just won't stop! 40-year-old Ex-Bayern Munich and Arsenal forward hints he's not ready to retire just yet as contract nears its end
Podolski leaves door open to another season at 40
Even at 40, Podolski is refusing to call time on his extraordinary career. The German forward, who has been playing for Polish side Gornik Zabrze since 2021, has hinted that he could delay retirement if the club achieve something special this season. His contract with Gornik expires in June 2026, and while he had previously suggested that this campaign would be his last, the 2014 World Cup winner now admits the door remains slightly ajar.
“Basically yes, this is supposed to be my last season,” Podolski told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger, before adding with a smile: “If we should manage a sporting coup, it could be that I would like to take part in that one more time.”
Podolski has been more than just a player at Gornik. A hometown hero in Upper Silesia, he has taken on the roles of mentor, ambassador, and leader for the Ekstraklasa side, who currently sit top of the Polish league after 15 matchdays. Despite featuring in just eight games this season, his influence off the pitch has been immense.
“I still love playing, and I also get great pleasure from helping the young players in the team with my experience,” he explained. “But I’m not 30 anymore, so I start to feel a few aches and pains here and there.”
- AFP
A storied career across Europe’s elite
Few footballers have enjoyed a journey as rich and diverse as Podolski’s. From Koln to Bayern, Arsenal, Inter and Galatasaray, the left-footed forward carved out a career built on thunderous goals, infectious charisma, and unwavering commitment.
His breakout years came at Koln, where he scored 79 goals across two spells, establishing himself as one of Germany’s most exciting young talents. That earned him a move to Bayern in 2006, though competition from Miroslav Klose and Luca Toni limited his opportunities despite winning a league and cup double in 2008.
A return to Koln in 2009 revived his form, and in 2012, Arsene Wenger brought him to North London, where he quickly became a fan favourite. Known for his fierce finishing and love for the supporters, Podolski scored memorable goals, including one in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Anfield and helped end the club’s nine-year trophy drought by lifting the FA Cup in 2014.
Podolski was also part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, playing alongside Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker. Across 130 international caps, he netted 49 goals, ranking among the nation’s all-time greats.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Still leading - on and off the pitch
Since joining Gornik, Podolski has become the heartbeat of the club both on and off the pitch. The Polish side are unexpectedly leading the Ekstraklasa, with European qualification now within reach - a “sporting coup” that could convince their veteran talisman to stay another season.
“I greatly enjoy the work off the pitch,” Podolski noted. “I’m 40 now, so my priorities have shifted. The club has allowed me to get a taste of many different areas.”
Beyond football, the forward has evolved into a successful entrepreneur. He co-founded the Baller League, an innovative indoor football competition alongside Mats Hummels, and owns a chain of kebab shops, ice cream parlours, and an indoor soccer complex in North Rhine-Westphalia. He also operates his own fashion brand, cementing his post-football footprint in Germany.
- Getty Images Sport
Podolski’s next chapter could wait a little longer
While many assumed that Podolski’s move to Gornik in 2021 would serve as the final chapter of his playing career, the veteran continues to defy expectations. His enduring commitment, leadership, and emotional connection with his boyhood club have given him fresh purpose, both as a player and mentor. Now, with Gornik chasing an unlikely Ekstraklasa title and European qualification, the idea of retirement seems premature. Podolski’s influence on the squad extends far beyond goals or minutes - it’s his presence, energy, and guidance that have defined this resurgence.
Advertisement