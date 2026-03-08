Luka Vuskovic's agent breaks silence on Barcelona interest amid talk of leaving Tottenham before making his debut

Despite the charm offensive from Catalonia, the north London club are not expected to let their prized asset go without a fight. Vuskovic is tied to a contract that runs until 2030, and the report suggest there is no active release clause in his deal. This puts Spurs in a position of power, with figures of around £50 million being touted as the minimum requirement to even bring the Premier League side to the negotiating table.

His father, Daniel Vuskovic, recently admitted the uncertainty of the situation, telling Sportske Novosti: "I don't know if Tottenham only see him as a future player or if they would be open to a transfer if they received a suitable offer."