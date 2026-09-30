VIDEO: Luka Modric receives stunning standing ovation from Spanish fans during Nations League clash

The headline moment arrived in the 81st minute of the encounter. With the hosts already cruising to a heavy victory, the Croatian dugout opted to make a late change, bringing on their legendary playmaker. Modric stepped onto the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan turf, replacing his team-mate Peter Sucic. As the 41-year-old crossed the touchline, the Seville crowd erupted into a widespread, heartfelt standing ovation for the opposing star.

The veteran midfielder was clearly touched by the incredible reception from the Spanish supporters. Visibly moved by the grand gesture, he later took to social media to share his gratitude, stating simply: "Thank you very much, Spain."