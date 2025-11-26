AFP
Luka Modric admits his longevity is 'incredible' after spending 13 years at Real Madrid and explains why he joined AC Milan despite taking 'a step down' to Serie A
Modric still a key component at 40
Modric bailed on his initial plan to end his playing career at Madrid by joining Milan in the summer. Having since turned 40, the midfielder has thoroughly impressed in Serie A, earning immense praise from his team-mates and many former heroes of the Italian game. The six-time Champions League winner has one goal and two assists to his name for the Rossoneri so far, immediately taking on an integral role as Massimiliano Allegri's side target the Serie A title. His performances have already sparked rumours of another transfer, but the ex-Tottenham star has opened up on his attraction to the San Siro club and his joy at wearing the red and black shirt.
Veteran midfielder explains AC Milan move
As per the Croatian, it was Milan's reputation that prompted him to sign a one-year deal at the club. He explained to Arena Sport: "After Real, I've always said it, wherever you go it's a step down. There is no doubt about this and all players can confirm it. But I think I arrived at a club that is very close to Real Madrid in terms of reputation and history: for me it is the most ideal situation that could have happened to me. Especially because I love Milan and as a child I grew up with Italian football. Milan was the club I adored the most. When Milan's option presented itself, it was the right one for me."
Speaking on his experience in the city and at the club, he claimed, "The city is wonderful. People welcomed me phenomenally, both inside and outside the club. The teammates, the coach, the fans, everything is really high-level. You can see that Milan is a great historic club, one of the biggest in the world. You can feel it at every step, so I'm really happy and I'm enjoying all of this."
Modric admits leaving Madrid was difficult
Modric won 28 trophies during his 13-year tenure at the Spanish capital, and that includes six Champions League titles and four La Liga accolades. However, departing from the club was tough for him, as he mentioned: "Honestly, it wasn't easy, because I spent 13 years, almost half of my life, practically in a club, in a city. It was one of the best times of my life. I arrived in Madrid perhaps relatively late, at 27, but at the right time. I was ready for that step. The four years in England helped me a lot. And everything I experienced and achieved in Madrid afterwards seems unreal to me.
"Apart from the trophies and victories, staying 13 years in such a club... I arrived at 27 and I stayed almost until 40 and it is something incredible! Because you know what kind of club Madrid is, you know that they don't tolerate mediocrity, and to stay at that level, in a club like that, for so many years, with all the successes I've experienced there, it's something incredible. In my previous way of thinking, I believed that I would be satisfied if I ended my career at 35. But my professional curriculum has long since exceeded that limit, and I do not hide my gratitude: I am still, thank God, at that level and it is something incredible!"
He added: "I've always said it and it wasn't platitudes, flattering the fans or the club - my big wish was to retire in Madrid. But simply, everything has a beginning and an end."
When will Modric play again?
Sitting second on the Serie A table, Modric's Milan will take on Lazio on Saturday at San Siro with the aim of leapfrogging Roma into first place, temporarily at least. Modric, who enjoyed a full 90 minutes in the Rossoneri's 1-0 win over arch-rivals Inter, is expected to start once again this weekend.
