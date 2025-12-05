Getty
Luka Modric claims failed move to Chelsea from Tottenham a blessing in disguise with veteran midfielder seizing 'better opportunity' at Real Madrid instead
Modric reflects on his failed Chelsea transfer
Signed from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 for £16.5 million, Modric went on to play more than 150 matches for Spurs. But as Chelsea intensified their pursuit in 2011, the Croatian admitted he made a misstep by voicing his desire to leave.
Speaking on Croatian programme Neuspjeh prvaka, he said: "Perhaps I shouldn't have said so publicly that I wanted to leave."
"Even so, I did very well at Tottenham. They were very tough on me, and the chairman, Daniel Levy, made it crystal clear in our first meeting [that] there was absolutely no chance they would let me go."
Despite the tension, Modric, as a true professional, continued to perform on the pitch.
"After that, I carried on as if nothing had happened," he said. "I knew it would be complicated; both clubs are in London, and there's a rivalry. I wanted to go, even though I knew it was going to be very difficult."
A season of redemption before Madrid came calling
Denied the move he coveted at the time, Modric instead produced one of his finest campaigns in a Spurs shirt, helping the team finish fourth in the Premier League. Ironically, that season ended with Chelsea winning the Champions League. Nonetheless, Modric now views that turbulent summer with gratitude rather than regret.
"In the end, it didn't happen, and I kept playing, and it was perhaps one of my best seasons," he reminisced. "We finished fourth; that year, Chelsea won the Champions League. The season was phenomenal, and a year later, an even better opportunity came along. And in the end, it worked out even better; probably if I had joined Chelsea, I wouldn't have gone to Real Madrid."
Leaving Real Madrid: A decision heavy with emotion
Modric spent 13 seasons in Madrid, lifting a record 28 trophies, including six Champions League titles, and winning the 2018 Ballon d’Or. Despite the silverware and accolades, he admitted that walking away from Madrid last summer was among the hardest decisions of his life.
He explained to Arena Sport: "Honestly, it wasn't easy, because I spent 13 years, almost half of my life, practically in a club, in a city. It was one of the best times of my life. I arrived in Madrid perhaps relatively late, at 27, but at the right time. I was ready for that step. The four years in England helped me a lot. And everything I experienced and achieved in Madrid afterwards seems unreal to me.
"It is something incredible! Because you know what kind of club Madrid is, you know that they don't tolerate mediocrity, and to stay at that level, in a club like that, for so many years, with all the successes I've experienced there, it's something incredible. In my previous way of thinking, I believed that I would be satisfied if I ended my career at 35. But my professional curriculum has long since exceeded that limit, and I do not hide my gratitude: I am still, thank God, at that level and it is something incredible!"
Modric reiterated that he had always hoped to retire in Madrid, adding: "I've always said it and it wasn't platitudes, flattering the fans or the club - my big wish was to retire in Madrid. But simply, everything has a beginning and an end."
A new chapter at Milan at 40
Instead of hanging up his boots at the Bernabeu, Modric opted for a fresh challenge in Italy last summer. Any doubts about his ability to adapt at 40 have been emphatically dismissed. The Croatian has slotted seamlessly into Massimiliano Allegri’s system at AC Milan and has already contributed one goal and two assists. Modric has emerged as a key figure in a Milan side that harbours ambitions of reclaiming the Serie A title. He is expected to feature again on Monday night when Milan travel to face Torino.
