Luka Modric makes decision on AC Milan future after Croatia's World Cup exit

According toSky Sport Italia, a persistent and intensive courtship from the AC Milan hierarchy has finally paid off. The board, alongside new head coach Ruben Amorim, have been working tirelessly to convince the veteran that he remains a fundamental part of the project in Lombardy. Amorim, who recently succeeded at the helm, has been vocal about wanting the Croatian to lead his midfield transition.

Modric has never hidden his affection for the Rossoneri, having grown up as a supporter of the club during the era of his compatriot Zvonimir Boban. While his previous deal officially expired on June 30, the emotional connection to the club and the chance to work under Amorim’s new tactical regime appear to have been the deciding factors in his choice to continue for at least one more season.