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Adhe Makayasa

Luis Enrique to reject Man Utd offer to replace Michael Carrick with PSG coach set to sign new contract in France

Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
M. Carrick
Manchester United
Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is reportedly set to reject Manchester United's advances to sign a new long-term contract in the French capital. While the Spaniard was a top target for the Old Trafford hierarchy, his decision leaves interim boss Michael Carrick as the frontrunner for the permanent position. United now face a narrowing field of elite candidates as they plan for a pivotal summer transition.

  • The race for the hotseat

    United's quest for a permanent successor to the managerial throne has encountered a major obstacle as Enrique prepares to dedicate his future to PSG. According to The i paper, the former Barcelona boss was a primary target for United officials Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, but the 55-year-old is now expected to extend his stay in Paris beyond 2027. This development follows a pattern of United missing out on top-tier targets, with Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti also appearing out of reach. Consequently, part-owner Ineos is increasingly leaning towards rewarding Carrick with a permanent contract, provided he secures Champions League qualification for the Red Devils.

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    Stability over speculation

    While United’s interest in Enrique is concrete, sources in Paris suggest that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been instrumental in securing the Spaniard's loyalty as he seeks to build a lasting legacy at the Parc des Princes. The recent acquisition of Spanish wonderkid Dro Fernandez is viewed as a "sweetener" to prove the club's commitment to Enrique's project and ensure he remains at the helm for the foreseeable future. Although the former Barcelona manager harbours ambitions to manage in the Premier League one day, he reportedly feels he has plenty of time to fulfil those aspirations while continuing his work in France.

  • The Carrick conundrum

    The shift in focus towards Carrick represents a significant change in strategy for the Ineos-led sporting department. Initially perceived as a temporary measure, Carrick has garnered enough admiration from the hierarchy to warrant a longer opportunity to effect lasting change, provided the positive results continue. The club have officially insisted that no formal contact has been made with external candidates yet, fearing that such moves could cause "undue disruption" during a period where the team is performing well. Enrique's decision to remain at PSG enables him to continue his quest for a Champions League title with a squad that increasingly reflects his vision.

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    A high-stakes season finale

    The remainder of the campaign serves as a high-stakes audition for Carrick, with a top-four finish likely required to secure his permanent appointment at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost just one and won seven of the 10 matches they have played since he took over.

    Meanwhile, PSG’s expected announcement of Enrique’s contract extension will effectively remove the Spaniard from the summer market, leaving United with a narrowing field of elite alternatives should they fail to meet their targets.

Ligue 1
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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Toulouse
TFC
Premier League
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Manchester United
MUN
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Leeds
LEE