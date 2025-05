Luis Enrique insists PSG were also a 'real team' with Kylian Mbappe as he reveals key tactical tweak that sparked run to Champions League final Paris Saint-Germain K. Mbappe Champions League Real Madrid Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique insists Paris Saint-Germain played like a "real team" when Kylian Mbappe was part of the squad, but admits they are more efficient now.