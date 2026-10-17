'We were lucky!' - Luis Enrique fumes at PSG stars despite brilliant Champions League victory

Addressing the media in his press conference, Enrique stressed that his side must manage match scenarios far better when holding a comfortable lead. He highlighted the dangers of allowing high-calibre opponents to gain momentum.

"We were lucky in this match," Enrique explained when reflecting on the chaotic second period, as quoted by Football365. "If you want to win an away match at this level, you have to be more consistent throughout the whole game.

"Otherwise, they can make a comeback and score more goals than you. The second half was crazy because there was a big gap after the first. I don't like a crazy second half, I prefer to be able to control."