How Luis Enrique put Paris Saint-Germain in a position to finally realise Champions League dream: From coping without Kylian Mbappe to disciplining Ousmane Dembele

The Spaniard is on the verge of ending the club's agonising wait for European Cup glory thanks to some inspired decisions and vital support

The Paris Saint-Germain job has long been regarded as a poisoned chalice. Money is no object to the club's Qatari owners, which is obviously an ideal scenario for any coach, but limitless financial backing means that patience is always in short supply.

Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier all won trophies during their respective spells at Parc des Princes, but not the one that PSG craved above all others - the Champions League.

On Saturday in Munich, though, Luis Enrique has a glorious chance to succeed where all of his high-profile predecessors have failed. So, how has the Spaniard done it? What has Luis Enrique done to put PSG in a better position than ever before to finally realise their European Cup dream? GOAL explains all below...